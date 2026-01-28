GAIL signs long-term contract with Japan’s Mitsui OSK for LNG carrier; stock gains 4%

State-run energy major GAIL (India) has inked a long-term charter agreement on Wednesday with Japanese transport major Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier. The carrier is named ‘GAIL BHUWAN’.

The agreement was sealed in Goa on January 27, amid the India Energy Week 2026. This deal is structured through a joint venture entity known as LNG Japonica Shipping Corporation Ltd, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

In this partnership, MOL holds a majority stake of 74 per cent, while GAIL retains a 26 per cent share. GAIL said that the agreement relies on MOL's proven track record in providing reliable transportation services and high safety standards.

At 12:28 on Wednesday, GAIL shares were up 3.56 per cent at Rs 165.70 apiece on the BSE, climbing from a previous close of Rs 160. The stock had feaced some pressure, down 6 per cent over the last six months.

According to data from Trendlyne, the day's relative strength index (RSI) stands at 33.4, while the money flow index (MFI) is at 30.2, placing both in the mid-range.

However, the stock is currently trading below key moving averages. The share price is below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA), as well as the 200-day SMA.