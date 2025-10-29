Genus Power shares jump over 9%; analysts see bullish near-term trend

Shares of Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd saw a sharp uptick on Wednesday, surging 9.44 per cent to close at Rs 324.05.

The stock logged heavy trading volume on BSE along with the price action, as around 2.61 lakh shares changed hands. The figure was way more than the two-week average volume of 24,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 8.22 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 9,854.73 crore.

From a technical standpoint, a few analysts are seeing near-term bullish signs for Genus Power.

According to Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, "Genus Power has witnessed a spurt in price and volumes, reversing the parameters to bullish in near term. The immediate support is placed around Rs 300 sub-zones, which is likely to cushion short-term blips, while potential resistance is seen around the Rs 340-345 zone in the comparable period."

AR Ramachandran, a Sebi-registered analyst, notes that the stock is "bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 296.2. A daily close above resistance of Rs 329 could lead to an upside target of Rs 365 in the near term."

Genus Power's scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 100-day, 150-day and 200-day (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 58.56. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The scrip has a standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25.64/24.61 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 5.98. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 12.64/13.17 with a return on equity (RoE) of 23.32. According to Trendlyne data, Genus Power has a one-year beta of 1.6, indicating high volatility.

As on September 2025, promoters held a 48.51 per cent stake in the firm.