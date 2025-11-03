GIFT Nifty logs fresh record monthly turnover of $106.22 billion

GIFT Nifty has achieved a new milestone by recording its highest-ever monthly turnover of $106.22 billion (Rs 9,42,440 crore equivalent) in October 2025. The platform also registered a total trading volume of 2.11 million contracts during the month, marking its strongest performance since inception.

This achievement surpasses GIFT Nifty's previous record turnover of $102.35 billion set in May 2025, reinforcing its position as a leading offshore derivative benchmark linked to the Indian equity market.

GIFT Nifty has steadily gained traction among international market participants. Its record performance in October underscores the increasing global interest, depth and liquidity in India-linked financial instruments traded through the GIFT International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

Since the commencement of full-scale operations on July 3, 2023, trading volumes on the NSE International Exchange (NSE IX) have grown exponentially. As of October 2025, GIFT Nifty has recorded a total cumulative volume of over 52.77 million contracts, translating into a cumulative turnover of $2.40 trillion.

The growth trajectory, marked by record-breaking turnovers, highlights the increasing global confidence in India's economic fundamentals and market structure.

The latest milestone reaffirms GIFT Nifty's emergence as a preferred platform for global investors to participate in the Indian equity story, setting new benchmarks for liquidity and market participation in the international derivatives space.