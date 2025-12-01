Shares of Godrej Properties Limited are in focus on Monday after the real estate developer emerged as the highest bidder for a 5-acre land parcel in Neopolis, Kokapet, Hyderabad.

Godrej Properties had participated in an e-auction conducted by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) for the marquee land parcel in one of Hyderabad’s high-growth real estate destinations.

According to the e-tendering portal of MSTC, it has emerged as the highest bidder, the company said adding that HMDA may issue the allotment letters after following the due process.

The real estate stock is down 24 per cent in 2025 so far compared with a 14 per cent drop in the BSE Realty index. In the past one month, the scrip is down 8 per cent against BSE Realty's 4.42 per cent.

"The proposed development on this land is planned as a premium residential project with a saleable area of 2.5 million sq. ft. and an estimated revenue potential of Rs 4,150 crore.

Neopolis, Kokapet has rapidly evolved into one of Hyderabad’s most sought-after residential micromarkets, driven by its proximity to the Financial District and HITEC City, robust infrastructure expansion, and a thriving ecosystem of global technology companies, international schools, retail avenues, and healthcare facilities," it said.

Godrej Properties said the region continues to command some of the highest land and product valuations in Hyderabad, fuelled by sustained demand from aspirational and high-income homebuyers. Following the recent acquisition of a 7.825-acre land parcel in Kukatpally in August 2025, the Neopolis, Kokapet auction reinforced GPL’s growing presence in Hyderabad, building on the successful launches of Godrej Madison Avenue in Kokapet and Godrej Regal Pavilion in Rajendra Nagar.

"Hyderabad has emerged as one of Godrej Properties’ fastest-growing markets, with sales upwards of Rs 2,600 crore in calendar year 2025, underscoring the city’s strong demand dynamics and GPL’s strategic focus on this region," the real estate developer said.