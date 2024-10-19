Gopal Snacks, HCL Tech, Tips Music and LTI Mindtree among stocks turning ex-dividend next week

Investors on Dalal Street will keep a close eye on companies such as Gopal Snacks Ltd, HCL Technologies, Tips Music Ltd, DB Corp Ltd, LTIMindtree and L&T Technology Services, this coming week. These are more than 10 companies, whose shares will turn ex-date for dividends, bonus issue, amalgamation and subdivision over the next five days. Most of these stocks will also have record dates for dividends i.e. the date which will be used for determining shareholders eligible for the dividend payments.

Ex-Dividend Trading Stocks for Next Week

JNK India Ltd

Shares will trade ex-dividend on October 21, 2024, as the company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.30 per share.

Gopal Snacks Ltd

The company’s shares will trade ex-dividend on October 22, 2024. The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per share. The record date is also October 22.

HCL Technologies

The company will trade as an ex-dividend stock on October 22, 2024. The company has announced an interim dividend of ₹12 per share. The record date for this dividend is October 22.

Caspian Corporate Services Ltd

The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.05 per share. The company will trade as an ex-dividend stock on October 23, 2024. The record date is also October 23.

Tips Music Ltd

Shares will trade ex-dividend on October 24, 2024. The company has announced an interim dividend of ₹2 per share. The record date for this dividend is October 24.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd

The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.10 per share. The company will trade as an ex-dividend stock on October 25, 2024. The record date is one day later, on October 26.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd

The company has announced an interim dividend, but the amount has not yet been disclosed. The company will trade as an ex-dividend stock on October 25, 2024. The record date for this dividend is October 26.

DB Corp Ltd

The company’s shares will trade ex-dividend on October 25, 2024. The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per share. The record date is also October 25.

LTI Mindtree Ltd

The company has announced an interim dividend of ₹20 per share. The company will trade as an ex-dividend stock on October 25, 2024. The record date is October 25.

L&T Technology Services Ltd

Shares will trade ex-dividend on October 25, 2024. The company has announced an interim dividend of ₹17 per share. The record date for this dividend is October 25.

Additionally, the residential commercial developer Grovy India Ltd will be in focus next week due to its bonus issue. The company is going to reward bonus shares in the ratio of 3:1, and the record date is October 23.

Several companies have also announced rights issues, including DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd (ex-date: October 22, 2024), Diligent Industries (ex-date: October 24, 2024), Mercury Trade Links (ex-date: October 24, 2024), and Hindware Home Innovation (ex-date: October 25, 2024).

Ex-Date

The ex-date is the date until which a buyer of the company's shares is entitled to receive the dividend or bonus. This means that if you purchase shares after this date, you will not be eligible for the benefit. The ex-date is fixed by the company.

Record Date

The record date is when the company prepares its list of shareholders who are entitled to receive the dividend or bonus. This list includes investors who purchased shares up to the ex-date.