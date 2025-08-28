GR Infraprojects shares in focus today, here's why 

Shares of GR Infraprojects are in news today after the firm said it has received an LoI worth Rs 367 crore for a transmission project in Madhya Pradesh. GR Infraprojects shares ended 0.76% lower at Rs 1260.70 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 1270.40 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 12,196 crore.

Advertisement

"We are pleased to inform you that our Company has received Letter of Intent dated 27th August 2025 from REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (formerly known as REC Power Distribution Company Limited)," said the civil construction firm.

A total of 382 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.81 crore. G R Infraprojects shares have a beta of 1, indicating average volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the G R Infraprojects stock stands at 51.3, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

Incorporated in 1995, GR Infraprojects is engaged in construction of infrastructure facilities on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) and Built, Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis. The company undertakes construction and maintenance of roads, bridges, highways and various civil infrastructure projects.