GR Infraprojects shares jump 13% on securing LoA for Rs 4,263 crore project

GR Infraprojects Ltd shares picked up strong momentum in Wednesday's trade after the company received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the National Highways Authority of India (Ministry of Road, Transport & Highways) for a project worth Rs 4,262.78 crore.

The stock surged 12.69 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,059.75. Last checked, the stock was up 12.30 per cent at Rs 1,056. At this price, it has tumbled 28.30 per cent in 2025 so far. The scrip saw high trading volume on BSE today as around 1.04 lakh shares changed hands at the time of publishing this story. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 9,834 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 10.68 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 10,210.94 crore.

"In continuation to our earlier announcement dated March 13, 2025, and in accordance with the provisions of Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that our the company has received Letter of Acceptance dated March 18, 2025, from National Highways Authority of India (Ministry of Road, Transport & Highways) for the following project," GR Infra stated in a BSE filing.

The project, which is for the construction of Agra‐ Gwalior Greenfield road, has to be completed within 910 days from the date of appointment.

Technically, GR Infra's counter traded higher than the 5-day, 10-day and 20-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 30-day, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 49.17. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The company's stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 5.21 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 1.34. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 199.10 with a return on equity (RoE) of 25.80. According to Trendlyne data, GR Infra has a one-year beta of 1, indicating average volatility.

As of December 2024, promoters held a 52.20 per cent stake in the company.