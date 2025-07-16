Graphite India, Oriental Hotels among 6 stocks to turn ex-dividend on July 16

Shares of Coromandel International Ltd, Graphite India Ltd, PDS Ltd and GHCL Ltd will turn ex-date for dividends on Thursday. Based on BSE data, Graphite India, Oriental Hotels Ltd and Duncan Engineering Ltd will also turn ex-dividend tomorrow.

The Coromandel International board recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per share and a special dividend of Rs 3 per share with a face value of Rs 1 for FY25. Thursday is the record date for the purpose of determining eligible Coromandel International shareholders for dividend purpose. All eligible shareholders of the company with their names on the list at the end of tomorrow (record date) would be eligible to receive a dividend. Both dividends will be paid on August 23.

The Graphite India board at its meeting held on May 14 had recommended a dividend of Rs 11 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each for approval of members at the 50th AGM. Thursday is the record date for the same.

Similarly, the PDS board had recommended a dividend of Rs 1.7 per equity share of a face value of Rs 2 each for approval of members at AGM. Tomorrow is the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of approval.

The GHCL board held its meeting on June 23 and recommended a final dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of a face value of Rs 10 each for approval by members at the AGM. Thursday is the record date for the same.

Oriental Hotels Ltd (Rs 0.5 per share) and Duncan Engineering Ltd (Rs 3 per share) will also turn ex-dividend on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in the broader market, the Indian benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, surged on Wednesday. The Sensex closed the day with marginal gains at 82,634.48, up 63.57 points or 0.08 per cent. Nifty 50 surged 16.25 points, or 0.06 per cent, to settle at 25,212.05.