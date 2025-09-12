GRSE shares trade ex-dividend, reclaim Rs 2,500 mark after five sessions; what's next?

Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) rose over 6% in early deals on Friday as the stock traded ex-dividend for a final dividend of Rs 4.90 per share. GRSE stock, which has faced selling pressure in the short term, gained 6.36% to Rs 2506.945 on BSE today. The defence stock reclaimed the key Rs 2,500 mark on an intra day basis after five trading sessions.

Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 28,753 crore. On BSE, around 2.49 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 61.37 crore.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders stock has a one-year beta of 1.5, indicating very high volatility during the period. Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders fell to their 52-week low of Rs 1180 on March 4, 2025 and hit a 52 week high of Rs 3535 on July 23, 2025.

The stock has lost 16% in the last three months, capping the multibagger's gain in the long term.

The defence stock climbed 207% in two years and reported a rally of 599% in three years.

Ravi Singh, SVP - Retail Research, Religare Broking said, "GRSE continues to exhibit a bearish trend since June 2025 as the prices have been trading firmly within a falling channel pattern on the daily chart. The prices are traded below their key moving averages of 20-day and 50-day EMAs, reaffirming the prolonged selling pressure. On the daily chart, the 14-Day RSI hover near the mark of 40, indicating weakness in prices. GRSE trades near its immediate support zone of 2300-2320, which may attract a potential for a short-term recovery towards 2500-2550 levels, aligned with the 50-day EMA."

"As the broader trend remained negative, it favours the “sell on rise” approach, until the price decisively breaks above the strong resistance level of 2700 and witnesses resilience above this level. On the downside, any fall below the immediate support level may trigger the downtrend towards 2050-2100 in the upcoming sessions, " added Singh.

Ameya Ranadive, Chartered Market Technician, CFTe, Sr Technical Analyst, StoxBox says, "The stock nhas declined nearly 30% over the past couple of months. The stock has been forming a series of lower lows and lower highs, indicating sustained bearish pressure. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering around 40, suggesting that selling momentum remains strong without entering oversold extremes. The ADX stands at 21.6, implying the current trend lacks strong directional conviction but is still intact.Meanwhile, the MACD histogram remains in negative territory, confirming the bearish bias."

"From a trading standpoint, GRSE is in a clear no-trade zone. Only a decisive breakout above Rs 2,480 would shift the bias toward accumulation. Until then, any failure to sustain above this level increases the risk of further decline, with a break below Rs 2,300 likely to trigger fresh short positions," added Ranadive.

Osho Krishan, Sr. Research Analyst - Equity and Derivatives at Angel Broking said, "GRSE has been hovering below its 20 DEMA with lackluster price action. In light of the recent vertical ascent, the potential for time-wise correction should be considered; however, given the prevailing technical parameters, showcasing a positive divergence, the counter seems to be setting up its base. In terms of support levels, the Rs 2300 region is anticipated to serve as an intermediate support zone, while any decisive move beyond Rs 2550 is likely to trigger positive momentum in the near future."

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers is mainly engaged in the construction of warships.