HAL shares up 18% in 2025 so far; is the upmove just getting started?

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) rose 0.80 per cent on Tuesday to settle at Rs 4,911.20. At this closing price, the stock has climbed 17.77 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The defence PSU has recently emerged as the successful bidder for the manufacturing and technology design of the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO's) Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV).

"In terms of Regulation 30 of the Sebi (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that, the Company has become a successful bidder for the manufacturing and design technology of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), developed by ISRO," HAL stated.

Some market experts remained optimistic about the stock, anticipating further upside driven by continued expansion in the defence and aerospace sector.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, stated, "HAL is a strong long-term investment, considering the ongoing expansion in the defence and aerospace space. Investors are advised to accumulate the stock gradually and add more on declines, keeping a medium- to long-term horizon in mind."

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, noted, "The stock has seen a sharp rally from Rs 3,046 to Rs 5,165. At present, immediate support lies near Rs 4,800, with a secondary support zone around Rs 4,650. On the upside, a strong resistance is observed near Rs 5,100 -- a breakout above this level could signal a continuation of the upward momentum."

According to Sebi-registered independent analyst AR Ramachandran, "HAL stock price is bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 4,795. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 5,051 could lead to an upside target of Rs 5,265 in the near term."

Rudra Murthy BV, MD at Vachana Investments, liked HAL shares from the defence pack. "I will be a buyer in HAL. One should hold it in their portfolio as the stock can reach levels of Rs 8,000-10,000 in the next one year," he stated.

As of March 2025, the government held a 71.64 per cent stake in the state-owned defence player.