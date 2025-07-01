Ola Electric stock crashes to new low, drops 51% in 2025 so far

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd fell 3.06 per cent on Tuesday to hit a new all-time low of Rs 41.85, following a decline in monthly sales. The stock later pared some losses to close 2.64 per cent lower at Rs 42.03. At this level, it has plunged 51.26 per cent so far in 2025.

According to Vahan data compiled on July 1, Ola Electric's sales continued their downward trend in June, with the company selling 20,189 units -- a steep 45 per cent decline compared to the same month last year. Its market share also tumbled sharply from 46 per cent in June 2024 to just 19 per cent in June 2025.

On the earnings front, the pure-play electric vehicle (EV) firm's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 870 crore in the January-March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25) from Rs 416 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. Ola Electric's revenue from operations slumped 59.48 per cent year-on-year (YoY), at Rs 611 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 1,508 crore in the year-ago period.

Market experts have urged investors to exit the stock and explore better opportunities elsewhere in the EV space.

"Ola Electric's monthly sales have declined. Investors may want to exit their positions, as the stock is unlikely to deliver strong returns in the near term," said market expert Raghvendra Singh. "Those looking to invest in the EV sector should explore other available options," he advised.

"Any company which is not able to exhibit bottomline growth and there are uncertainties until that comes through, you can't have an optimistic outlook," stated Mayuresh Joshi, Head of Equity Research at William O'Neil India, adding that he won't bet on Ola Electric at present as there are much better options available.

The stock still looked weak on charts and fresh buying is not recommended at the current market price, advised Kiran Jani, Head of Technical Research at Jainam Broking.

The stock looked bearish and appeared oversold on daily charts, with a strong resistance around Rs 44.8, observed Sebi-registered independent research analyst AR Ramachandran. He added that if the stock closes below Rs 41 on a daily basis, it could potentially decline towards the Rs 38 level in the near term.

Founded in 2017, Ola Electric primarily manufactures EVs and certain core components such as battery packs, motors and vehicle frames at the Ola Futurefactory. As of March 2025, promoters held a 36.78 per cent stake in the electric two-wheeler (E2W) player.