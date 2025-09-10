HAL stock rises on SSLV tech transfer deal with ISRO, others; key details

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) gained in Wednesday’s trade after the Maharatna PSU signed a technology transfer agreement with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) for the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV).

On Wednesday, HAL shares gained 1.3 per cent to touch a day’s high of Rs 4,515 on the BSE, up from the previous close of Rs 4,453.50. By 11:43 am, the stock was trading 1.02 per cent higher at Rs 4,498.85, with the company’s market capitalisation at Rs 3.01 lakh crore. The stock remains about 47 per cent above its 52-week low of Rs 3,045.95.

In a filing to stock exchanges, HAL said the agreement was signed in Bengaluru on September 10 in the presence of senior leadership from the four organisations.

The SSLV is a three-stage launch vehicle engineered to place satellites weighing under 500 kg into low-Earth orbit (LEO). As per the agreement, HAL will assimilate the technology over the first two years, followed by a 10-year production period. The licence is non-exclusive and non-transferable, encompassing design, manufacturing, quality assurance, integration, launch operations, and post-flight analysis.

HAL will also be responsible for mass production of the SSLV to cater to both domestic and global demand.

D. K. Sunil, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, said, “HAL will work closely with IN-SPACe, ISRO, and NSIL to absorb, indigenise, and commercialise the SSLV technology, ensuring the highest standards of quality and reliability in small satellite launch services.” He added that the initiative would also create fresh opportunities for Indian MSMEs, start-ups, and the wider industrial ecosystem.

Through this transfer, HAL gains the autonomy to build, own, and operate the launch vehicle, a move that aligns with its long-term strategy of establishing a dedicated space vertical. The company said this transition would help it evolve from a component supplier into a comprehensive launch service provider and a significant player in the rapidly growing small satellite market.

On the technical charts, HAL shares are placed above their 5-, 10-, 20-, 30-, 150- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). However, the stock is still trading below the 50- and 100-day SMAs. With a one-year beta of 1.3, the counter has exhibited high volatility over the past year.