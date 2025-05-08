Harsha Engineers shares slipped 5% after Q4 results. Details here

Harsha Engineers International Ltd shares tumbled 4.59 per cent to hit a low of Rs 354.50. The stock erased some losses and was last seen trading 1.04 per cent lower at Rs 367.70. At this price, it has corrected 26.61 per cent year-to-date (YTD).

Today's fall in the share price came after the company reported a net loss of Rs 2.39 crore in the January-March 2025 quarter as against a profit of Rs 36.78 crore in the corresponding period last year on account of exceptional item of Rs 27.68 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

During the quarter under review, revenue from operations fell 1.95 per cent to Rs 372.97 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 380.40 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses rose 3.08 per cent to Rs 349.13 crore in Q4 FY25 YoY.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

Technically, the scrip traded lower than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 40.29. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 23.74 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 2.55. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 15.37 with a return on equity (RoE) of 10.73. According to Trendlyne data, RInfra has a one-year beta of 1.2, indicating high volatility.

Advertisement

As of March 2025, promoters held a 74.61 per cent stake in the company.