Havells India shares see bullish breakout; where is stock headed?

On the higher timeframe, the Havells India stock has gained 14.37 per cent so far this month and is trading above its previous monthly high, indicating strong underlying momentum and the potential for the uptrend to continue.

Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI-14) is showing positive divergence on the daily chart, while the weekly chart reflects multiple positive divergences. These signals suggest underlying accumulation at lower levels and reinforce the constructive technical outlook.

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Systematix said traders can consider accumulating the Havells India stock in the cash segment around Rs 1,154.90, with a strict stop loss at Rs 1,100 per share. It sees near-term upside targets of Rs 1,208 and Rs 1,254, respectively.

On Wednesday, Havells India shares were trading 0.62 per cent higher at Rs 1,166.70.