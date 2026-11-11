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Apple iPad Air may finally get OLED display in 2027, but miss out on a key iPad Pro feature

Apple iPad Air may finally get OLED display in 2027, but miss out on a key iPad Pro feature

Apple’s tablet lineup could see another major display upgrade next year, although the company may continue to reserve its most advanced screen technology for premium buyers.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 11, 2026 10:40 AM IST
Apple iPad Air may finally get OLED display in 2027, but miss out on a key iPad Pro featureApple may bring OLED screens to both iPad Air models in 2027. (Photo: Apple)

Apple is expected to bring OLED displays to both versions of the iPad Air in the first half of 2027, marking another step in the company’s shift toward OLED across its tablet lineup. The move would mean that the more affordable iPad Air could get the deeper blacks and improved contrast associated with OLED screens, instead of the LCD panels used in current models.

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However, the upgrade may not bring every feature available on Apple’s premium tablets. According to a report by DigiTimes, the upcoming 11-inch and 13-inch models are expected to use a different OLED configuration from the iPad Pro, which could keep one of its key display features exclusive to the higher-end range.

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Samsung Display expected to lead OLED panel supply

According to DigiTimes, Samsung Display is expected to take the lead in supplying OLED panels for the upcoming iPad Air. China’s BOE is also seeking orders for one of the two screen sizes, but it still needs to qualify as an Apple supplier. Samsung is expected to become Apple’s largest OLED iPad panel supplier overall, while LG Display is likely to retain its supply advantage for the iPad Pro.

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The upcoming iPad Air models are expected to use a single-stack OLED structure with a low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) backplane, similar to the OLED iPad mini. The iPad Pro, in comparison, uses a tandem OLED design with two light-emitting layers and an LTPO backplane.

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This difference could affect the screen experience. The iPad Air is expected to retain a 60Hz refresh rate, meaning Apple’s ProMotion technology, which supports refresh rates of up to 120Hz on the iPad Pro, may remain unavailable on the Air.

iPad Air shipments could reach 5 million units in 2027

Industry estimates cited by DigiTimes put 2027 shipments of the iPad Air and iPad mini at 4 million to 5 million units each. The iPad Pro is expected to record shipments of 3 million to 4 million units. These estimates cover both screen sizes of each tablet range.

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The iPad Pro forecast is lower than its reported pre-launch annual shipment target of around 10 million units. Industry sources have cited the tablet’s higher price as one factor behind weaker demand.

Apple introduced OLED displays on the iPad Pro in 2024, followed by the 8.5-inch OLED iPad mini, which went on sale on November 6. The iPad Air could become the third iPad model to adopt the technology.

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Business Today Desk
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Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 11, 2026 10:40 AM IST
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