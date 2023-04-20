HCL Technologies, Tata Communications, Adani Ports, NBCC among stocks to watch out for today

Benchmark indices settled lower for the third straight session on Wednesday amid mixed global cues. Sensex dropped 159.21 points, or 0.27 per cent, to settle at 59,567.80. Nifty declined 41.40 points, or 0.23 per cent, to close at 17,618.75. Broader markets settled mixed as the BSE midcap index was down, while the smallcap index ended in green. Fear gauge India VIX rose about a per cent to 12.15-level.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies will announce its fourth quarter results today.

Tata Communications

Net profit fell 11% to Rs 326 crore for the quarter ended March against Rs 365 crore in the year-ago period.

ICICI Securities

The brokerage has reported a 23% fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 263 crore in Q4 compared with Rs 340 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Adani Ports

The company’s board will meet on April 22 to consider its first and partial buyback of debt securities in the current financial year.

Cyient, Laxmi Organic

Shares of ICICI Pru Life, Cyient, and Laxmi Organic Industries will be in focus today as the companies will announce their fourth quarter results.

Equitas Small Finance Bank

Equitas Small Finance Bank has received approval from RBI to deal in foreign exchange.

UltraTech Cement

The company has raised capacity of its grinding unit at Patliputra to 4.7 mtpa with the successful commissioning of its 2.2 mtpa brownfield expansion.

NBCC

NBCC (India) has been awarded a project in Puducherry worth Rs 207 crore.

Bank of Maharashtra

The bank’s board will meet on April 24 to consider a proposal of raising capital aggregating upto Rs 7,500 crore through follow-on public offer (FPO)/rights issue/qualified institutional placement/preferential issue or any other mode or combination.

Tata Motors

The auto major’s arm JLR plans to invest £15 billion in next five years to boost its electric vehicle strategy.

