Airtel, Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank among top stock picks for short-term gains — check targets

Amid the recent bouts of volatility in the Indian equity markets, domestic brokerage firm Master Capital Services has suggested four largecap stocks to buy for short-term gains, based on strong technical parameters. It has picked counters like Vedanta Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Bharti Airtel. Here's what Master Capital has said on these stocks:



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Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,980-2,020 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,790

Sun Pharma has been showing strong price structure on the daily chart, with the stock gradually moving toward fresh swing highs after a steady recovery from lower levels. The recent breakout above the Rs 1,840 resistance zone indicates improving bullish momentum, supported by consistent higher highs and higher lows formation. Volumes have also remained supportive during the recent up move, suggesting continued accumulation at lower levels. It is comfortably trading above key short- and medium-term moving averages, which keeps the overall trend positive. RSI is also holding in bullish territory without showing major signs of exhaustion yet, indicating momentum still remains in favor of buyers.



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Kotak Mahindra Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 405-412 | Stop Loss: Rs 370

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd is witnessing gradual improvement in price action after a prolonged corrective phase. The stock has started forming a base near the 350-360 zone and is now attempting a breakout recovery toward the important 400 resistance area. The recent move is technically encouraging as the stock has been making higher lows while sustaining above short-term support zones. Momentum indicators are also showing signs of recovery, with RSI improving steadily from oversold territory. It is trading above its near-term moving averages, indicating buying interest returning at lower levels. A decisive close above the Rs 390-403 resistance zone could trigger further upside momentum toward Rs 420-430 levels in the coming sessions.



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Bharti Airtel | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,000-2,040 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,790

Bharti Airtel Ltd is showing strong bullish momentum after giving a breakout from its long-term falling trendline on the daily chart. It had been consolidating for several weeks near the 1,780-support zone before witnessing a sharp recovery backed by improving momentum and strong price participation. Technically, this breakout is significant because the stock has now moved above a major resistance trendline that had capped upside moves for several months. The recent rally is also supported by improving volume activity, which strengthens the breakout structure. RSI has also turned positive and is moving higher, indicating strengthening momentum in the near term. As long as the stock sustains above the Rs 1,850-1,860 zone, the breakout structure remains valid and the stock could gradually move toward Rs 2,000-2,040 levels. Immediate support is now seen near Rs 1,800.



Vedanta | Buy | Target Price: Rs 355-365 | Stop Loss: Rs 312

Vedanta to remain in a strong uptrend, with the stock witnessing steady buying momentum after breaking out from its previous consolidation range. The chart structure remains bullish as the stock is consistently forming higher highs and higher lows, reflecting sustained strength in price action. The recent rally above the Rs 320 zone confirms continuation of the broader uptrend, while strong volume participation indicates active buying interest at higher levels as well. Momentum indicators continue to support the ongoing up move, although some short-term consolidation cannot be ruled out after the sharp rally. As long as the stock sustains above the Rs 315-320 support zone, the bullish setup remains intact and further upside toward Rs 355-365 levels remains possible in the coming weeks.