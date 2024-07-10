Canara Bank, Apollo Tyres, CAMS, Elecon, Godawari Power: Stocks that MFs, FPIs bought in Q1

There were at least 13 Nifty500 constituents including ICICI Securities Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd, City Union Bank, Blue Dart Express Ltd and Affle India Ltd, where mutual funds upped their stakes by over 100 basis points sequentially in the June quarter.

Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS), Godawari Power And Ispat Ltd. Jupiter Wagons Ltd, JK Cement Ltd, Honasa Consumer Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd and Canara Bank, on the other hand, were some of the stocks that witnessed FPI buying in the quarter gone by. The data is based on 59 Nifty500 corporates that have declared their Q1 shareholding patters so far.

In the case of ICICI Securities, MFs held 6.23 per cent stake in the brokerage firm in the June quarter, up 307 basis points over 3.16 per cent in the March quarter, data compiled from corporate database AceEquity suggests.

Mutual funds held 19.23 per cent stake in Apollo Tyres Ltd at the end of June quarter, up 246 basis points over 16.77 per cent in the March quarter. Domestic funds bought 239 basis points additional stake in City Union Bank to 26.92 per cent from 24.53 per cent QoQ. Blue Dart Express (up 231 basis points), Praj Industries (up 230 basis points) and Granules India (up 207 basis points) saw at least 2 percentage points rise in MF stakes.

Affle (India) (up 177 basis points), HDFC Bank (up 166 basis points), Maharashtra Seamless (up 165 basis points), Jyothy Labs (up 151 basis points), Deepak Nitrite (144 basis points), Aurobindo Pharma (134 basis points and Oracle Financial Services Software (up 109 basis points) were some other stocks seeing MF buying in Q1.

Among top FPI picks in Q1 was CAMS where the institutional category upped stake by 273 basis points to 12.39 per cent from 12.51 per cent QoQ. In Godawari Power And Ispat, FPIs increased stake to 7.5 per cent from 5.54 per cent, up 196 basis points. Jupiter Wagons saw FPIs increasing stake by 186 basis points to 4.14 per cent from 2.28 per cent QoQ.

JK Cement (up 179 basis points), Honasa Consumer Ltd (173 basis points) and Elecon Engineering Company (152 basis points) were three other stocks seeing at least 1.5 percentage points stake increase by FPIs. Canara Bank (134 basis points), SKF India Ltd (116 basis points) and KNR Constructions Ltd (105 basis points) were three other stocks that sa whealthy FPI buying in the quarter gone by.