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HDFC Bank out, ICICI Bank, IndusInd, KMB among Nomura’s preferred picks

HDFC Bank out, ICICI Bank, IndusInd, KMB among Nomura’s preferred picks

HDFCBANK709.80(1.28%)

Nomura's target on ICICI Bank stands at Rs 1,700. It has targets of Rs 460 on Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, Rs 95 on IDFC First Bank, Rs 395 on Federal Bank Ltd and Rs 1,145 on IndusInd Bank Ltd.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026 10:17 AM IST
HDFC Bank out, ICICI Bank, IndusInd, KMB among Nomura’s preferred picksNomura said June quarter showed sustained system credit growth momentum over and above a strong March quarter, notwithstanding seasonal weakness.

HDFC Bank Ltd is no longer among Nomura's preferred picks. The foreign brokerage likes ICICI Bank Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Bank among large banks. It likes IDFC First Bank Ltd, Federal Bank Ltd and IndusInd Bank within mid-tier banks. Nomura said it excluded HDFC Bank from its preferred picks largely on account of succession overhang. For now, it maintained a 'Buy' on HDFC Bank with a target of Rs 950.

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Nomura's target on ICICI Bank stands at Rs 1,700. It has targets of Rs 460 on Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, Rs 95 on IDFC First Bank, Rs 395 on Federal Bank Ltd and Rs 1,145 on IndusInd Bank Ltd, data compiled from Bloomberg suggested.

As far as the banking sector is concerned, Nomura said June quarter showed sustained system credit growth momentum over and above a strong March quarter, notwithstanding seasonal weakness. It expects loan growth momentum to continue through H1FY27 on the back of strong demand, support from FCNR deposits and a favorable base, before gradually moderating to 15 per cent YoY by FY27.

Nomura said system credit growth was strong at 19.3 per cent YoY in July, though this was driven by a lower base. Incremental month-on-month system credit growth stood at 1.3 per cent in July, led by retail and services segments. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, gold loans (3 per cent MoM) and vehicle loans (1.4 per cent MoM) drove retail growth while trade (1.6 per cent MoM) and loans to NBFCs (0.8 per cent MoM) supported services growth. Nomura noted that growth momentum YoY was led by services (23 per cent) and industry (20 per cent), followed by retail (20 per cent) and agri (17 per cent).

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Gold loans (88 per cent YoY), loans to NBFCs (36 per cent YoY), and MSME loans (25 per cent YoY) were leading sub-segments while housing and unsecured retail growth was muted at 11.3 per cent and 12.7 per cent, respectively.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 3, 2026 10:17 AM IST
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