HDFC Bank out, ICICI Bank, IndusInd, KMB among Nomura’s preferred picks

HDFC Bank Ltd is no longer among Nomura's preferred picks. The foreign brokerage likes ICICI Bank Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Bank among large banks. It likes IDFC First Bank Ltd, Federal Bank Ltd and IndusInd Bank within mid-tier banks. Nomura said it excluded HDFC Bank from its preferred picks largely on account of succession overhang. For now, it maintained a 'Buy' on HDFC Bank with a target of Rs 950.
Nomura's target on ICICI Bank stands at Rs 1,700. It has targets of Rs 460 on Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, Rs 95 on IDFC First Bank, Rs 395 on Federal Bank Ltd and Rs 1,145 on IndusInd Bank Ltd, data compiled from Bloomberg suggested.