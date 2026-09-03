Purple Style Labs IPO Allotment: How to check application status on KFin, BSE, NSE; GMP & listing date

1. On the website of Registrar:

Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies Ltd

Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

Hit submit.

2. On the website of NSE

Visit NSE's IPO allotment page

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.

Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘PERNIASPOP’.

Put in your PAN No. and Application No.

Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed

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3. On the website of BSE

Visit BSE's IPO allotment page

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select Purple Style Labs Limited in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

To recall, the IPO of Purple Style Labs was sold in the price band of Rs 546-575 apiece between August 31 and September 02. The company sold the issue with a lot size or 26 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 680 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscription of only 1.29 times, fetching only 64,000 applications and bids just Rs 510 crore.

On an individual basis, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) saw a subscription of 1.43 times, while the portion for retail investors was subscribed 1.57 times. The allocation for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed only 84 per cent during the three-day subscription period.

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Following the muted subscription, the grey market premium (GMP) has seen a sharp correction. Last heard, Purple Style Labs IPO was commanding a GMP of Rs 1.5-2 apiece, suggesting an muted listing for the investors. Its premium stood around Rs 30-35 before during the bidding period.

Axis Capital and IIFL Capital are the book running lead managers for the Purple Style Labs IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Refunds of the bidding amount are expected to be processed on Friday, September 04. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on Monday, September 07.