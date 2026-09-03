Meesho block deal: Stock slips as 1.73% equity stake changes hands

Shares of Meesho Ltd slipped nearly 2% in early deals after 80 million shares of the online retailer changed hands in a block deal. According to Bloomberg, the Meesho stock block deal involved four pre-market block trades with 1.73% stake changing hands. Buyers and sellers in the deal were not immediately known. Bloomberg also said Meesho holder increased the share sale size to $173 mn (nearly Rs 1,633 crore).
Meesho stock fell 2% to Rs 207.05 after the block deal. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 96,451 crore.