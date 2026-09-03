Meesho block deal: Stock slips as 1.73% equity stake changes hands

According to reports, Japanese technology and investment conglomerate SoftBank would sell shares worth up to Rs 1,435 crore of the online retailer in a block deal today. The bank's special purpose investment vehicle and subsidiary SVF II Meerkat DE planned to sell 7 crore shares at a floor price of Rs 205 per share, with a 3% discount to the Current Market Price (CMP).

Bank of America (BofA) and JP Morgan were the likely bankers to the deal.

SVF II Meerkat DE owned 8.60% stake in Meesho as a public shareholder of the company.

On Wednesday, Meesho stock closed 3% higher at Rs 211.70 on BSE.