scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
HDFC Bank clarifies no evidence to suggest FPI selling in stock related to SEBI's disclosure norms

Feedback

HDFC Bank clarifies no evidence to suggest FPI selling in stock related to SEBI's disclosure norms

The report also said that the lender isn't 'apologetic' about merger with HDFC Ltd and is in fact 'proud of it'

HDFC Bank clarifies no evidence to suggest FPI selling in stock related to SEBI's disclosure norms HDFC Bank clarifies no evidence to suggest FPI selling in stock related to SEBI's disclosure norms

HDFC Bank on Thursday clarified that there is no evidence to suggest that any FPI selling in its stock is related to SEBI's circular on disclosure norms.

"HDFC Bank understands that companies with no identified promoters (like HDFC Bank) will not be impacted by the circular since the question of circumvention of Minimum Public Shareholding does not arise in such cases," said the Mumbai-based lender.

The norms are set to come into effect from February 1 and against this backdrop, the equity market has witnessed significant volatility, with the benchmark Sensex crashing over 1,000 points on Tuesday after shedding early intraday gains.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have been dumping shares in recent trading sessions. On Wednesday, HDFC Bank's scrip on BSE closed trading 2% higher at Rs 1,456.3.

In the past four trading days alone, FPIs have sold shares worth over Rs 27,000 crore after pumping in huge money that had also pushed the market indices to record highs.

The report also said that the lender isn't 'apologetic' about merger with parent Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) and is in fact "proud of it". The Mumbai-based lender sees its margin rising "in a secular fashion" and it won't be giving guidance quarter to quarter.

A top HDFC executive told CNBC TV18 that their growth plans faced a bump because of the RBI’s liquidity tightening policy, which may continue for the next few months.

While HDFC Bank's standalone net profit for the third fiscal quarter beat analyst estimates, its core net interest margin (NIM) on total assets fell to 3.4% from 3.65% in the previous quarter.

Those margins were above 4% for the bank before it merged with HDFC in July last year.

HDFC's higher borrowing costs and a lower-yielding loan book have weighed on the merged entity's margins in the two quarters it reported results after the merger.

Brokerage Jefferies said margins were a "key miss" and that higher retail deposit mobilisation and lending will be key to lifting NIMs.

With inputs from Reuters

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 24, 2024, 9:04 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFC Bank Ltd