HDFC Bank shares: Dividend, AGM dates announced; Keki Mistry's tenure as Part-time Chairman extended

HDFC Bank Ltd shares are in focus on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) granted approval for the extension of tenure of Keki Mistry as an interim Part-time Chairman of the most-valued private lender for a further period of three months until September 18, 2026 or till appointment of a regular Part-time Chairman, whichever is earlier.

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Dividend, AGM dates

HDFC Bank said its the Board of Directors at its meeting on June 18, 2026, approved convening of the 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the bank on Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 2 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) through two-way video-conferencing (VC).

"Accordingly, the dividend payment date will be on or after Thursday, August 6, 2026. The same will be subject to approval of the shareholders at the said AGM, for payment of dividend of Rs. 13 per equity share of Re. 1/- each of the Bank for the year ended March 31, 2026," it said.

Mistry's extension as Part-time Chairman

In the case of Mistry, he was made interim Part-time Chairman for three months following the resignation by existing Part-time Chairman Atanu Chakraborty citing a lack of congruence with personal values and ethics. HDFC Bank insisted no specific material matters, operational issues, or governance lapses were brought to their attention when they inquired with the outgoing Chairman Chakraborty. The management characterised the situation as potentially arising from ‘relationship issues’ between individuals rather than institutional or governance failures. Mistry has now received another three months.

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In a recent note, foreign brokerage Nomura said FCNR(B) 2026 is a potential blessing for HDFC Bank, adding that the risk-reward is favourable on the stock, which is trading at decade-low multiples. The foreign brokerage suggested 'Buy' and a target of Rs 950 on HDFC Bank.

Nomura said the market concerns that have weighed on HDFC Bank of late are not independent problems. Deposit growth lagging expectations, credit-deposit (CD) ratio above management's guidance, Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) the lowest among large private peers, and a higher reliance on short-term wholesale funding are the same problems viewed from different perspectives, it said.

"The RBI's FCNR (B) scheme could address all these in a single window, making HDFCB a potential standout beneficiary in our coverage. The bank could garner 15 per cent of overall FCNR flows, in our view – equivalent to 3 per cent of its current deposit base," Nomura said.