Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Adani Power shares in focus: Adani firm signs PSA for 1,600 MW thermal power supply

Adani Power shares in focus: Adani firm signs PSA for 1,600 MW thermal power supply

In a filing to NSE and BSE, Adani Power said the coal linkage for the power plant has been allocated under the SHAKTI policy of the government. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Jul 16, 2026 8:31 AM IST
Adani Power shares in focus: Adani firm signs PSA for 1,600 MW thermal power supplyIIFL Securities said it likes Adani Power's strategy of capturing counter- cyclical arbitrage in asset creation, which earns outsized returns in a structurally 'utility' sector.

Shares of Adani Power Ltd are in focus on Thursday after the Adani group firm said it has signed a 25-year power supply agreement (PSA) with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for supply of 1600 MW power on long term basis from a 2x800 MW Ultra-Supercritical Thermal power plant to be established under Design, Build, Finance, Own & Operate (DBFOO) basis.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In a filing to NSE and BSE, Adani Power said the coal linkage for the power plant has been allocated under the SHAKTI policy of the government. 

IIFL Securities, last week,  said it likes Adani Power's strategy of capturing counter- cyclical arbitrage in asset creation, which earns outsized returns in a structurally 'utility' sector. With a large growth pipeline, industry- leading execution, and complementary group renewables and energy-management businesses, it estimated Adani Power to quadruple Ebitda by FY33-35. 

"While 60 per cent of our fair value rests on unexecuted projects and the stock trades at a rich 4.6 times FY28E P/BV, we think its industry-leading asset base and cash-flow profile justify the growth optionality. BUY," IIFL Securities said.

Advertisement

IIFL said Adani's willingness to take anti-consensus, counter-cyclical bets has translated into the best returns in the segment. It assembled a c.7.3GW portfolio of stressed assets at an average capital cost of c.Rs42mn/MW, which now earn a median book RoE of 50 per cent  against sector's 10 per cent average. 

"On the same logic, ordering boiler, turbine, generator (BTG) equipment ahead of the coal-capex revival locked in capex of c.Rs100mn/MW, c. 20 per cent below peers, which, we estimate, yields 350-400bps higher RoE at comparable tariffs," it said.

Earlier in  June 24 note, Morgan Stanley said Adani Power's incremental business is much lower risk, highly return accretive, fastest growing and backed by a track record of executing complex projects. This is a rare combination which merits closer attention by markets, it said. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Jul 16, 2026 8:29 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today