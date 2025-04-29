Business Today
Hexaware Technologies shares rise 4% on Q1 earnings

Hexaware Technologies shares rise 4% on Q1 earnings

The IT stock climbed 3.68% to Rs 727.5 against the previous close of Rs 702 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 43,936 crore. 

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Apr 29, 2025 11:32 AM IST
Shares of Hexaware Technologies rose nearly 4% in early deals on Tuesday after the IT firm announced its Q1 earnings. The IT stock climbed 3.68% to Rs 727.5 against the previous close of Rs 702 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 43,936 crore. Net profit rose 17.02% to Rs 327.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 against Rs 279.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. 

Sales rose 16.7% to Rs 3207.90 crore in Q4 against Rs 2748.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. 

EBITDA rose 24.32% to Rs 532.20 crore in the last quarter against Rs 428.10 in the March 2025 quarter. EBITDA climbed rose to 16.59% in Q1 against 15.57% in the year ago period. Hexaware Technologies follows January to December as a calender year.   

R. Srikrishna, CEO of the firm said , "We continued to execute well on the basics that power our growth - win market share through delivery excellence and invest in creating differentiated capabilities, talent, and platforms. The strength of our deals wins positions us strongly for a year of solid growth"

Shares of Hexaware Technologies made a subdued market entry on February 19, 2025. The IT solutions firm listed at Rs 745.50 on the NSE, reflecting a 5.30% drop from its issue price of Rs 708 per share. In a similar vein, the software giant opened at a 3.25% discount at Rs 731 on the NSE.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 29, 2025 11:33 AM IST
    market today