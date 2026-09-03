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Hexaware Technologies shares tank 4% after CEO steps down 

Hexaware Technologies shares tank 4% after CEO steps down 

HEXT523.50(3.70%)

Hexaware Technologies share price tanked 4% to Rs 522.95 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 545. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 32,118 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026 10:17 AM IST
Hexaware Technologies shares tank 4% after CEO steps down Shares of Hexaware Technologies made a subdued market debut on February 19, 2025.

Shares of Hexaware Technologies Ltd tanked 4% in early deals today after the software major said  Srikrishna Ramakarthikeyan ('Keech') will step down as CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors effective October 28, 2026. He has led Hexaware for 12 years and will remain with the company as senior advisor to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

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Post market hours on Wednesday, Hexaware Technologies announced the appointment of Vivek Jetley as CEO Designate. Vivek will join Hexaware and assume the role of CEO on October 28, 2026.

Hexaware Technologies share price tanked 4% to Rs 522.95 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 545. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 32,118 crore. Total 0.51 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.68 crore.

"The appointment comes at an important moment for Hexaware as the company enters its next phase of accelerated growth with AI reshaping enterprise technology services globally and creating new sources of client demand," said Hexaware

Vivek is a seasoned business leader with more than 25 years of experience at the intersection of AI and data, enterprise transformation and strategy. He has a proven track record of scaling global businesses, leading large P&Ls and creating new growth engines during periods of technology disruption from data and cloud to GenAI.

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"On behalf of Hexaware’s Board of Directors, I would like to thank Keech for his contributions to the Company over the past 12 years. He leaves a strong foundation for its next phase of accelerated growth. I am excited to welcome Vivek to Hexaware and see him take the company forward,” said Larry Quinlan, Non Executive Chairman, Hexaware.

Shares of Hexaware Technologies made a subdued market debut on February 19, 2025. The IT solutions firm listed at Rs 745.50 on the NSE, reflecting a 5.30% drop from its issue price of Rs 708 per share. In a similar vein, the software giant opened at a 3.25% discount at Rs 731 on the NSE.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 3, 2026 10:17 AM IST
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