HFCL shares are in focus today after the firm said it has secured an export order valued at Rs 358.38 crore from an overseas customer for optical fibre cables. This contract, equivalent to $40.65 million, will be executed by April 2026 through its wholly owned overseas subsidiary.

HFCL shares shed 0.29% to settle at Rs 69.84 on the BSE on Friday. HFCL shares have lost 55% in one year and fallen 38% since the beginning of this year. Market cap of HFCL stood at Rs 10,227 crore on BSE.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"We are pleased to inform all the stakeholders that the Company has secured export orders worth $40.65 million (equivalent to Rs 358.38 crore), for the supply of optical fiber cables, through its overseas wholly owned subsidiary. These significant orders reaffirm the trust our international customers place in the Company’s manufacturing capabilities and product quality," said HFCL.

The secured contract is set to enhance HFCL's optical fibre cable supply capabilities, demonstrating its competitiveness in the global market.

The order's execution in April 2026 will be critical for HFCL's strategic positioning in the telecom infrastructure industry.

The decline in quarterly financial performance underscores the importance of new contracts in sustaining business momentum.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 32.24 crore for Q1 FY26, contrasting with a net profit of Rs 111.30 crore last year.

Advertisement

Revenue from operations fell by 24.8% year-on-year, totalling Rs 871.02 crore in Q1 FY26.

HFCL's operations encompass telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and manufacturing high-end telecom equipment, optical fibre, and cables.