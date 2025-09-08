Business Today
HFCL shares in focus today on Rs 358-crore export order win, check details

HFCL shares shed 0.29% to settle at Rs 69.84 on the BSE on Friday. 

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 8, 2025 10:06 AM IST
HFCL shares in focus today on Rs 358-crore export order win, check details HFCL shares have lost 55% in one year and fallen 38% since the beginning of this year.
SUMMARY
  • HFCL won a Rs 358 crore export order for optical fibre cables
  • The contract will be executed by April 2026 through its overseas subsidiary
  • Q1 FY26 net loss stood at Rs 32.24 crore against last year’s profit

HFCL shares are in focus today after the firm said it has secured an export order valued at Rs 358.38 crore from an overseas customer for optical fibre cables. This contract, equivalent to $40.65 million, will be executed by April 2026 through its wholly owned overseas subsidiary.

HFCL shares shed 0.29% to settle at Rs 69.84 on the BSE on Friday.  HFCL shares have lost 55% in one year and fallen 38% since the beginning of this year. Market cap of HFCL stood at Rs 10,227 crore on BSE. 

"We are pleased to inform all the stakeholders that the Company has secured export orders worth $40.65 million (equivalent to  Rs 358.38 crore), for the supply of optical fiber cables, through its overseas wholly owned subsidiary. These significant orders reaffirm the trust our international customers place in the Company’s manufacturing capabilities and product quality," said HFCL. 

The secured contract is set to enhance HFCL's optical fibre cable supply capabilities, demonstrating its competitiveness in the global market.

The order's execution in April 2026 will be critical for HFCL's strategic positioning in the telecom infrastructure industry.

The decline in quarterly financial performance underscores the importance of new contracts in sustaining business momentum.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 32.24 crore for Q1 FY26, contrasting with a net profit of Rs 111.30 crore last year.

Revenue from operations fell by 24.8% year-on-year, totalling Rs 871.02 crore in Q1 FY26.

HFCL's operations encompass telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and manufacturing high-end telecom equipment, optical fibre, and cables.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 8, 2025 9:16 AM IST
