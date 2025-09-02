This penny stock hit upper circuit, rose for fifth session today; here's why

Shares of Harshil Agrotech continues their upward trajectory the stock hit a 5% upper circuit of ₹1.51, marking its fifth consecutive session of gains. The penny stock ended at the same level today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 107.39 crore. The five day rally comes ahead of a significant board meeting scheduled for September 5, 2025, at the company's Ahmedabad office. The meeting is expected to deliberate on key issues such as interim dividend declarations, potential expansion into the spices processing and export sector, and the issuance of bonus shares. These strategic decisions aim to enhance shareholder value and drive business growth.

The company has displayed decent financial performance, reporting a net profit of ₹6.52 crore for Q1 FY26, a substantial increase from ₹0.90 crore in Q1 FY25. This growth represents a 624% rise in profits, signalling a robust recovery from a net loss of ₹0.78 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue also surged to ₹59.89 crore compared to ₹11.36 crore a year earlier, reflecting strong operational momentum. Despite these positive results, Harshil Agrotech's stock has faced challenges, experiencing a 68% decline over the past year. However, the stock has delivered long-term returns, increasing 1,957% over five years.

The upcoming board meeting holds strategic importance, potentially influencing capital restructuring and diversification plans. Earlier this year, Harshil Agrotech raised ₹49.38 crore through a successful Rights Issue, expanding its share capital from 50.80 crore to 71.12 crore equity shares. This capital infusion aims to strengthen the company's working capital and support its corporate initiatives.

Previously known as Mirch Technologies (India) Limited, Harshil Agrotech specialises in industrial design and fabrication across various sectors, including fertilisers, chemicals, and power plants.