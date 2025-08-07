BSE Q1 results: Profit soars 104% YoY to Rs 539 crore; revenue jumps 59%

Mumbai-based stock exchange BSE Ltd on Thursday reported a 103.51 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26). During the quarter under review, profit stood at Rs 539.41 crore, compared to Rs 265.05 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations surged 59.23 per cent to Rs 958.39 crore in Q1 FY26, up from Rs 601.87 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Total expenses also climbed 4.66 per cent to Rs 359.34 crore YoY.

Additionally, the exchange’s Board has approved an infusion of up to Rs 55 crore into India INX, a subsidiary of the company.

The announcements were made after market hours today. Earlier in the day, shares of BSE rose 2.70 per cent to close at Rs 2,452.

Around 45.64 lakh shares were traded on the NSE today, generating a turnover of Rs 1,098.58 crore. The stock's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 99,726.29 crore.

Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 20-day, 30-day and 50-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 45.15. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock has a adjusted price-to-earnings (P/E) of 78.37. According to Trendlyne data, BSE has a one-year beta of 1.5, indicating high volatility.