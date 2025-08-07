Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
BSE Q1 results: Profit soars 104% YoY to Rs 539 crore; revenue jumps 59%

BSE Q1 results: Profit soars 104% YoY to Rs 539 crore; revenue jumps 59%

BSE Q1: During the quarter under review, profit stood at Rs 539.41 crore, compared to Rs 265.05 crore in the same period last year.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 7, 2025 7:26 PM IST
BSE Q1 results: Profit soars 104% YoY to Rs 539 crore; revenue jumps 59%BSE Q1: Revenue from operations surged 59.23 per cent to Rs 958.39 crore in Q1 FY26, up from Rs 601.87 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Mumbai-based stock exchange BSE Ltd on Thursday reported a 103.51 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26). During the quarter under review, profit stood at Rs 539.41 crore, compared to Rs 265.05 crore in the same period last year.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Revenue from operations surged 59.23 per cent to Rs 958.39 crore in Q1 FY26, up from Rs 601.87 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Total expenses also climbed 4.66 per cent to Rs 359.34 crore YoY.

Additionally, the exchange’s Board has approved an infusion of up to Rs 55 crore into India INX, a subsidiary of the company.

The announcements were made after market hours today. Earlier in the day, shares of BSE rose 2.70 per cent to close at Rs 2,452.

Around 45.64 lakh shares were traded on the NSE today, generating a turnover of Rs 1,098.58 crore. The stock's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 99,726.29 crore.

Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 20-day, 30-day and 50-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 45.15. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

Advertisement

The stock has a adjusted price-to-earnings (P/E) of 78.37. According to Trendlyne data, BSE has a one-year beta of 1.5, indicating high volatility.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 7, 2025 7:00 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today