Hindalco-owned Novelis makes US IPO filing public. Here are all the details

Novelis, owned by Aditya Birla Group’s Hindalco Industries, has made public its filing for an initial public offering in the United States on Monday. Novelis is the world’s biggest maker of flat-rolled aluminum products, used in an array of goods, from cars to soda cans.

The company is making the listing move at a time when the U.S. IPO market is on a rebound this year, after a two-year lull, on hopes of a “soft landing” for the economy, where inflation falls without a recession or big job losses.

It filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common shares. The common shares are expected to be offered by Novelis' sole shareholder (a wholly owned subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited). Novelis will not receive any proceeds from the sale of common shares by its sole shareholder.

Novelis intends to list its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “NVL.”

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Novelis expects to complete the public offering after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Citigroup will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering with Wells Fargo Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities and BMO Capital Markets acting as additional book-running managers. BNP PARIBAS, Academy Securities, Credit Agricole CIB, PNC Capital Markets LLC and SMBC Nikko will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

