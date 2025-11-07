Hindalco Q2 profit rises 21% YoY to Rs 4,741 crore; announces Rs 10,225 crore Odisha expansion plan

Hindalco Industries Ltd, the metals flagship of the Aditya Birla Group, on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,741 crore for the July–September quarter (Q2 FY25), marking a 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise from Rs 3,924 crore in the corresponding period last year. Consolidated EBITDA grew 6 per cent YoY to Rs 9,684 crore, supported by strong operational performance across businesses.

The company attributed the robust performance to strong contributions from its India operations and a resilient showing by its US-based subsidiary, Novelis. The India Aluminium Upstream business delivered another standout quarter with EBITDA of Rs 4,524 crore, up 22 per cent YoY, while the Aluminium Downstream segment achieved a record EBITDA of Rs 261 crore, a sharp 69 per cent increase from the prior year.

Satish Pai, Managing Director of Hindalco, said the company's performance was driven by disciplined cost management and operational efficiency. "The Aluminium Upstream business continued to outperform with industry-best EBITDA margins of 45 per cent. The Downstream segment reported solid growth supported by record volumes and a superior product mix. The Copper business remained resilient, performing in line with guidance despite lower treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs)," he also stated.

Pai added that Novelis reported a sequential improvement in both EBITDA and net income, aided by better pricing and accelerated cost-efficiency measures that offset tariff impacts.

In a separate filing, Hindalco announced a significant capacity expansion at its Aditya Aluminium unit located in Sambalpur district, Odisha. The company plans to increase the plant's capacity from 370 kilo tonnes (KT) to 563 KT, an addition of 193 KT, by FY2029. The total investment for the expansion is pegged at Rs 10,225 crore.

Meanwhile, Hindalco shares were last seen trading 0.44 per cent higher at Rs 791.55 on BSE.