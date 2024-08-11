Hindenburg 2.0: 360 ONE says IPE Plus Fund 1 did not invest in Adani Group shares

360 ONE Asset Management has issued a formal clarification in response to Hindenburg Research’s latest allegations involving SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband, Dhaval Buch. The asset management firm firmly denied any connection between its IPE-Plus Fund 1 and the Adani Group, stating that the fund did not invest in Adani Group shares, either directly or indirectly, at any point during its operation from October 2013 to October 2019.

In its press release on August 11, 360 ONE Asset Management detailed that at its peak, IPE-Plus Fund 1 managed approximately $48 million in Assets Under Management (AUM), with over 90% of these assets invested in bonds. The firm emphasized that the fund was managed on a discretionary basis by the Investment Manager, with no involvement from investors in operational or investment decisions.

The company also highlighted that the fund’s operations were fully compliant with regulatory standards, and its investment strategy was solely directed by the fund manager. "Both Mrs. Madhabi Buch and Mr. Dhaval Buch, whose collective stake in the fund was under 1.5% of the total inflow, had no influence over the fund’s investment decisions," the statement read.

This clarification comes in the wake of Hindenburg Research’s allegations that SEBI Chair Madhabi Puri Buch held a stake in offshore entities linked to the Adani Group. Hindenburg further claimed that Buch had a 99% equity stake in an Indian consulting business, Agora Advisory, which reportedly earned more than her then-disclosed salary.

The Adani Group, in its response, strongly refuted Hindenburg’s allegations, labeling them as "malicious," "mischievous," and "manipulative." The group dismissed the claims as recycled accusations that had already been thoroughly investigated and rejected by the Supreme Court in March 2023.

In a joint statement with her husband, Dhaval Buch, the Sebi chairperson declared their willingness to disclose all financial records. "Our life and finances are an open book," they stated, underscoring that all necessary disclosures had been provided to Sebi over the years. The Buchs also expressed their readiness to submit any additional financial documents to any relevant authority, including those from their time as private citizens.

The Buchs suggested that Hindenburg’s claims were a retaliatory response, aimed at undermining the credibility of Sebi. "It is unfortunate that Hindenburg Research, against whom SEBI has taken enforcement action and issued a show cause notice, has chosen to attempt character assassination in response to the same," their statement read.