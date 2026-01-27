Hindustan Copper shares in focus today; here’s why

Hindustan Copper shares are likely to remain in focus on Tuesday following a weekend packed with corporate announcements and a steady uptick in its stock performance.

The state-owned miner informed exchanges on Saturday that it has been declared the ‘Preferred Bidder’ for a new copper block in Madhya Pradesh.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The company participated in the state government's e-auction for the grant of mining lease and composite licence for the Baghwari-Khirkhori copper and associated mineral block.

According to the filing, the forward e-auction was successfully concluded on January 22, and Hindustan Copper emerged as the frontrunner after submitting the highest final price offer. This acquisition aligns with the company's broader strategy to secure raw material resources, a critical move as global demand for the red metal continues to climb.

On Friday, shares of Hindustan Copper edged up 0.7 per cent to settle at Rs 535.55 on the BSE, rising from a previous close of Rs 531.80 apiece.

The stock has been a performer recently, having gained nearly 119 per cent in the last six months. This surge is attributed to the continuous surge in the commodity market, where metal prices are shattering records.

Advertisement

Alongside its operational expansion, Hindustan Copper has also fortified its management bandwidth. The company announced the promotion of four senior executives to the rank of general manager, effective January 23, 2026.



Technical indicators from Trendlyne suggest the stock is currently trading well above its key moving averages, with the price standing significantly higher than the 50 day simple moving average (SMA) and the long-term 200 day SMA. The relative strength index (RSI) stands at 58.7, while the money flow index (MFI) is at 57.3. Both remain in the mid-range.