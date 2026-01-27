Top stocks in news: Kotak Bank, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, Hindustan Copper, Urban Company, BPCL

Indian equity benchmarks ended last week in the red, slipping back into negative territory on Friday after a brief pause a day earlier, as persistent foreign fund outflows and mixed global cues kept investors cautious. The BSE Sensex fell 769.67 points, or 0.94 per cent, to close at 81,537.70, while the NSE Nifty declined 241.25 points, or 0.95 per cent, to settle at 25,048.65. With the stock market shut on Monday on account of the Republic Day holiday, trading activity is set to resume from today.

Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, January 27, 2026:

Q3 results today: Asian Paints, Tata Consumer Products, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Marico, Vodafone Idea, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Metro Brands, Sumitomo Chemical India, Bikaji Foods International and others will announce their results for December 2025 quarter.

Corporate actions today: Wipro, United Spirits, SRF, Persistent Systems, Ksolves India and Dr Lalchandani Labs are stocks which would turn ex-dates for corporate actions today, BSE data showed.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The bank’s net profit rises 4.3 per cent YoY to Rs 3,446.1 crore, while net interest income increased 5.1 per cent YoY to Rs 7,564.6 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2025.

Axis Bank: The company reported a 3 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 6,489.6 crore, while net interest income was up 5 per cent YoY to Rs 14,286.6 crore for the December 2025 quarter.

HCL Technologies: HCLTech has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Singapore-based Finergic Solutions, a boutique wealth management consulting firm, for a total purchase price of 19 million Singapore Dollars. The 100% cash deal, expected to close by April 30, 2026.

UltraTech Cement: Cement major on Saturday reported a 27 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,729.44 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to the net profit of Rs 1,363.44 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

Urban Company: The company reported a fall in the net profit to Rs 21.26 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 231.84 crore in the same period last year, while revenue from operations rose 33 per cent YoY to Rs 382.68 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2025.

Waaree Renewable Technologies: The company has announced a significant strategic move to acquire a 55 per cent equity stake in Associated Power Structures Limited (APSL) for an estimated Rs 1,225 crore.

JSW Energy: The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 420 crore for the quarter, up from Rs 168 crore a year earlier. Its revenue from operations also surges 67 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,082 crore.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL): The oil major reported an 88.9 per cent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,188.40 crore in the December quarter of FY26, compared with Rs 3,805.94 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

PVR Inox: The company has entered into a definitive agreement to divest its entire stake in Zea Maize Private Limited, the parent company of the premium snacking brand 4700BC, to Marico Ltd.

IndusInd Bank: IndusInd Bank reported a sharp decline in its bottom line for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, with net profit plummeting 88.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 161.2 crore.

Pine Labs: Fintech player Pine Labs has entered into a strategic partnership with the UAE’s leading digital financial platform, Wio Bank, to modernise its merchant acquiring infrastructure, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Hindustan Copper: State-run copper manufacturer has been declared the preferred bidder for the Baghwari-Khirkhori Copper and Associated Mineral Block in Madhya Pradesh after submitting the highest final price offer in a forward e-auction concluded on January 22, 2026.

Paradeep Phosphates: The company disclosed on Sunday that the Customs Commissioner in Marmagoa, Goa, has seized a consignment of 25,000 MTs of imported Technical Grade Urea with an assessable value of Rs 103.30 crore .

Zydus Lifesciences: The company informed the exchanges that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has concluded its inspection at the company's Unit-2 manufacturing plant in Ankleshwar, Gujarat, issuing three observations.

