Hindustan Copper shares up 305% in 10 months! Time to profit after multibagger rally?

Hindustan Copper share price: Extending their dream run, shares of Hindustan Copper Ltd have delivered multibagger returns to the investors in less than 10 months period. The stock has been shining bright amid the ongoing global rally in commodities and metals.



Shares of Hindustan Copper surged nearly 17.75 per cent to Rs 745 on Thursday, with its market capitalization topping Rs 71,000 crore mark. The stock has soared nearly 40 per cent in the last one week, while the stock has surged 45 per cent in 2026 so far.



Turning to a multibagger, shares of Hindustan Copper have more than quadrupled investors wealth, delivering a jaw-dropped 305 per cent returns from its 52-week low at Rs 183.90 on April 07, 2025. The stock has nearly tripled investors wealth in just six months time-frame.



In its recent exchange filing, Hindustan Copper announced that its board of directors shall meet on February 05, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the period ended December 31, 2025. The company board will also consider declaration of interim dividend for financial year 2025-26, it added further.



Mahesh Ojha, Vice President Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities said that a fresh breakout visible on chart but fresh entry is not advisable. Existing investors may hold the stock with a suitable stop loss to protect their capital and gains. "The recent rally in Hindustan Copper is purely driven by global factor, which warrants some caution," he said.



Echoing the similar views, Jigar S Patel, Senior Technical Research Analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers said that Hindustan Copper appears overextended in the near term, though the broader long-term chart structure remains bullish. The stock has surpassed its previous all-time high of Rs 658.



"A sustained monthly close above Rs 657 would confirm continuation of the primary uptrend, with Rs 657 acting as a key long-term support zone, Traders are advised to trail stop-losses and avoid fresh buying. On the upside, the stock is expected to face long-term resistance near Rs 784, which corresponds to the 2.618 Fibonacci extension from the April 2025 base," he said.



Hindustan Copper has moved into a new phase of market recognition as investors increasingly price in its strategic relevance to India’s industrial and energy transition. Rising domestic copper demand driven by power, renewables, EVs and infrastructure, combined with improved visibility on mine expansion and resource additions, has strengthened the company’s long-term narrative, said Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVasset PMS.



"Copper is firmly positioned in a structural bull cycle. Electrification, renewable energy rollout, EV penetration and grid expansion continue to accelerate demand, while supply remains constrained due to limited new mine capacity, declining ore grades and geopolitical risks. This persistent demand-supply imbalance has pushed copper into a longer-term price discovery phase," he said.

