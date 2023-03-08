Holi 2023 special stocks to buy: Tata Motors, Sterling and Wilson, Samvardhana Motherson and more

Indian equity market may touch new highs in the next 12 months, according to market veteran Sanjiv Bhasin. In an interaction with Business Today TV, the director of IIFL Securities said that the BSE Sensex may hit 70,000 levels and the NSE Nifty index may touch the 21,000 mark by next Holi.

Since last Holi, the festival of colour, the 30-share index has gained 4 per cent to 60,224.46 on March 6, 2023. Meanwhile, it scaled a new all-time high of 63,583.07 on December 1, 2022. On the other hand, the 50-share Nifty index increased by 2.45 per cent to 17,711.45 since Holi 2022. The index also scaled its lifetime high of 18,887.60 on December 1, 2022.

Bhasin also shared his top 5 Holi picks from sectors including auto, banking and renewable energy space, among others. Samvardhana Motherson International is the first stock on the list. Bhasin believes that shares of the company may touch Rs 125 in the next six months. Shares of the company traded at Rs 83.23 on March 6.

Sharing his views on Samvardhana Motherson International, Bhasin said the company is one of the largest OEMs in the country. “It is in a sweet spot due to its investments in other accessories and some of them in inorganic growth. They are also getting into Boeing Aircraft Interiors. The company is set to rule the roost due to its pedigree management and performance.”

IDFC First Bank is the next pick of the market watcher. He thinks that shares of the lender may hit Rs 85 in the next one year and Rs 150 over the next 3 years. The scrip closed 1.56 per cent higher at Rs 57.14 on March 6.

“I have a lot of faith in the bank’s MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. He has converted a lending institution into a very powerful midcap bank. Their net interest margins (NIMs) are the highest in the industry. On the other hand, their slippages have been the lowest in the last 16 quarters. The bank is very optimistic about growth.”

With a target price of Rs 700, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy is another stock on the list. Bhasin believes that the stock may double investors’ money soon. The scrip was at Rs 301.20 on March 6.

“Clean energy, hydrogen and green energy will be the key and it is not here for the next six, nine or the next three years. It is for the next 30 years. Reliance New Energy bought a 40 per cent stake in the company at Rs 375 in December. It is the largest player as far as making solar panels. The company is also the largest player in MEP (maintenance electrical and plumbing) space. There was a lot of debt overhang because of exposure to places like Argentina and now Reliance has cleaned the balance sheet. In the recent India Investment Summit in UP, Reliance committed to almost 20 GW in UP and the whole conduit will be solar panels. Today, SW Solar makes cheaper solar panels even much cheaper than Russia,” he said.

The market watcher also suggested Tata Motors (target price: Rs 575) and Bosch (target price: Rs 22,000 this year and Rs 25,000 next year) among his other top Holi picks. Shares of Tata Motors and Bosch closed at Rs 439.95 and Rs 18,089.30 on March 6.

