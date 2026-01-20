HPCL shares in focus after LNG deal with ADNOC Gas for 10 years; key details

Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) likely to be in focus on Tuesday following a strategic announcement regarding long-term energy security.

The state-run oil marketing company has formally entered into a long-term agreement to source natural gas from the UAE, the company told stock exchanges.

In a regulatory filing post-market hours, dated January 19, HPCL informed the exchanges that it has signed a sale purchase agreement (SPA) with Abu Dhabi Gas Liquefaction Company (ALNG). ALNG is a subsidiary of ADNOC Gas, a large-scale integrated gas processing and sales company.

Under the terms of this deal, HPCL has secured the procurement of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for a 10-year term.

The company noted that this agreement underscores the deepening economic ties between India and UAE and emphasises the critical role of LNG in supporting the country's broader energy transition.

The supplies secured under this SPA are slated to land at HPCL’s 5 million tonne per annum LNG storage and regasification terminal at Chhara, Gujarat.

According to the exchange filing, this influx of gas is not just for internal consumption. While it will support the requirements of HPCL’s own refineries and its City Gas Distribution (CGD) network, the volumes will also address gas demand across key industrial sectors, including fertilizers, power, petrochemicals and other industries.

Meanwhile, HPCL shares witnessed a marginal dip on Monday, closing 0.85 per cent lower at Rs 453.90 on the BSE, compared to the previous close of Rs 457.80. The counter has shown momentum over the longer term, having gained nearly 26 per cent in the last one-year period. Also, HPCL is scheduled to report its results for the quarter ended December 31 on Wednesday.