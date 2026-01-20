Waaree Energies shares in focus today, here's why 

Shares of Waaree Energies are in focus on Tuesday after the green energy firm said it won an order for supply of 210 MW DCR solar modules from a renowned customer engaged in the business of owning, developing and operating renewable power projects in India.

Additionally, Waaree Energies said its arm Waaree Solar Americas Inc has also received an order for supply of 2000 MW solar modules from a renowned customer, who is a developer and owner-operator of utility scale solar and energy storage projects across the United States.

In the previous session, Waaree Energies stock ended 0.39% higher at Rs 2560.30 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 2550.40. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 73,644 crore.

Total 0.50 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 12.85 crore on BSE.

Waaree Energies is an Indian manufacturer of solar PV modules with an aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW. Its product portfolio includes solar energy products consisting of the PV modules such as multicrystalline modules; Monocrystalline modules; and TopCon modules.