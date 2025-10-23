Business Today
HUL Q2 results: Net profit rises 3% to Rs 2,690 crore; announces Rs 19 dividend

HUL Q2 results: Net profit rises 3% to Rs 2,690 crore; announces Rs 19 dividend

The Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 19 per equity share of face value Re 1 each.

Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj
  • Updated Oct 23, 2025 11:29 AM IST


Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on Thursday reported its standalone financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025. The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant posted a 3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its standalone net profit, which stood at Rs 2,690 crore. This compares to a net profit of Rs 2,612 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company's standalone revenue from operations for the quarter was Rs 15,585 crore, a marginal 0.5 per cent increase from Rs 15,508 crore in the same period last year. The standalone total sales component within this, at Rs 15,418 crore, registered a 1 per cent growth .

On the operational front, HUL's Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) saw a 2.3 per cent decline, coming in at Rs 3,563 crores for the quarter, down from Rs 3,647 crores in Q2 FY24. Consequently, the standalone EBITDA margin contracted by 70 basis points (bps) to 23.1 per cent for the quarter. The company's profit after tax but before exceptional items declined by 5 per cent to Rs 2,478 crore from Rs 2,611 crore a year ago .

The Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 19 per equity share of face value Re 1 each for the financial year ending March 31, 2026.

For the declared dividend, HUL has fixed Friday, November 7, 2025, as the record date to determine shareholder entitlement. The dividend payment will be made to eligible shareholders on Thursday, November 20, 2025.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 23, 2025 11:29 AM IST
