ICICI Bank Q1 earnings: Net profit rises 15%, NPAs fall 

ICICI Bank Q1 Results: India's second-largest lender by market cap on Saturday reported a 15% rise in standalone net profit for Q1 FY26. Net profit climbed to Rs 12,768.21 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal compared to Rs 11,059.61 crore in Q1FY25.

Return on assets rose to 2.44% in the last quarter against 2.36% in the year ago period.

ICICI Bank's gross NPA ratio fell to 1.67% in the June quarter compared to 2.15% on June 30, 2024. The net NPA ratio was 0.41% in the last quarter compared to 0.43% in the June 2024 quarter and 0.39% in the March 2025 quarter.

Debt to equity ratio slipped to 0.18 in the previous quarter against 0.27 in the June 2024 quarter.

NII -- the difference between interest earned and interest expended -- climbed 8.4 percent to Rs 21,634.46 crore for the June quarter.

Core operating profit climbed 13.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 17,505 crore. Total income (standalone) rose to Rs 51,451.81 crore in the last quarter compared to Rs 45,997.70 crore in the year-ago period. Other income climbed to Rs 8,504.90 crore in Q1 from Rs 7,001.92 crore a year earlier.

Total advances rose to Rs 13.64 lakh crore in Q1 and deposits saw a growth of 12.8 percent YoY to Rs 16.08 lakh crore. The average CASA ratio stood at 38.7 percent.

The bank’s capital adequacy ratio under Basel III norms stood at 16.31 percent compared to 16.55 percent in the March quarter.