ICICI Pru Life, BASF among 4 short-term stock trading idea by brokerage firms

Amid the rising volatility in the Indian stock markets, domestic brokerage firms including Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers and Axis Securities have suggested four stocks- BASF India Ltd, Satin Creditcare Network Ltd, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd, Kothari Sugars and Chemicals - to bet amid the scarce opportunities to make money. The brokerage has picked them based on their strong technical charts. Here's what the brokerages have to say about these counters:

Satin Creditcare Network | Buy | Target Price: Rs 195 | Stop Loss: Rs 160

Satin has formed a bullish Bat harmonic pattern on the weekly chart, indicating a potential reversal and upside opportunity. What adds strength to this setup is a notable time confluence: the move from point X to B took 50 weeks, while the leg from B to D has taken 48 weeks—both durations closely align with the Fibonacci time cycle of 55 weeks, adding credibility to the structure. Supporting this bullish view is a clear RSI divergence on the weekly chart, coupled with a breakout above the floor quarterly pivot level, both of which suggest sustained upward momentum. Traders may consider going long in the Rs 170–173 range, with a potential upside target of Rs 195. To manage risk effectively, a stop-loss should be placed below Rs 160 on a daily closing basis.

Recommended by: Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company | Buy | Target Price: Rs 735 | Stop Loss: Rs 555

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has seen a fresh bullish flag pattern breakout on the weekly chart. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd carries on business of providing life insurance, pensions and health insurance products to individuals and groups. On a weekly chart MACD is also turning upward. Thus, we advise traders to go long in the stock with a stop loss of Rs 555 for the target price of Rs 735.

Recommended by: Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers

Kothari Sugars and Chemicals | Buy | Target Price: Rs 45.35 | Stop Loss: Rs 36.20

Since past few sessions, we witnessed some reversal in most of the sugar stocks. Today, the majority of them confirmed a range breakout which indicates bullishness in the entire sector. Kothari Sugars and Chemicals has confirmed a change of trend along with the trend line breakout. Based on the above signals, a buy is advised in the Rs 39.50 – 39.00 zone with a target of Rs 45.35 and stop loss at Rs 36.20.

Recommended by: Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers

BASF India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 5,730-5,885 | Stop Loss: Rs 4,785

BASF has staged a decisive breakout above the consolidation range of Rs 4,065–4,850 on the daily chart, supported by a breakaway gap, signalling the initiation of a medium-term uptrend. The breakout is accompanied by a notable surge in volume, indicating strong market participation and lending credibility to the move. It has also breached the upper Bollinger Band on the daily timeframe, triggering a technical buy signal. The RSI has crossed above its reference line and is sustaining above the 50 mark, reflecting a strengthening bullish momentum. Following the successful breakout, the stock is well-positioned to continue its upward journey, with potential targets at the Rs 5,730 and 5,885 levels in the near term.

Recommended by: Axis Securities