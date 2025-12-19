ICICI Prudential AMC: After a strong stock market debut on Friday, shares of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co (AMC) remained range-bound on its maiden trading session as the stock did not see any follow-up demand after debut and traders took profit off the table, booking decent gains.

Shares of ICICI Prudential AMC were listed with a premium of 20 per cent at Rs 2,606.20 and the stock rose more than 2 per cent to hit highs of Rs 2,662, before falling to Rs 2,573.90. Majority of the market participants tracking the issue believe that investors should hold the stock for long-term gains and see it as a portfolio bet, a proxy to financialization of savings in India.

"Listing of ICICI Prudential AMC was in line with our expectation and even market mood supported the debut. Post listing the valuations now are inline with all the peers in the same business. We believe ICICI Pru AMC could command a premium valuation multiple than its peers, "said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities.

Tapse recommended investors to 'hold the allotment for long term' given its dominant market position and long-term tailwinds from financialization of household savings. He also advises against chasing the stock on listing day and suggests waiting for more reasonable entry levels post listing, as near-term volatility or price consolidation cannot be ruled out.

ICICI Prudential AMC witnessed healthy demand across investor categories, supported by its strong market position, stable cash flow generation, and high return ratios, said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart. Structural tailwinds such as increasing SIPs, deeper penetration of mutual funds and growing preference for professionally managed investments support long-term prospects.

"Short-term Investors and traders may consider booking profits after the strong listing gains, while long term investor may holding the position from a medium-to-long-term perspective, keeping a stop-loss near Rs 2,350 to protect downside risk," he said.

The IPO of ICICI Prudential AMC ran for bidding between December 12 and December 16. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 2,061-2,165 per share with a lot size of six shares. It raised a total of Rs 10,602.65 crore via IPO. It became the fourth most-subscribed public issue in India and fetched more applications than Tata Capital and HDB Financial Services.

ICICI Prudential AMC made a strong debut in market today, underscoring strong investor participation. The listing performance reflects the market’s comfort with the company’s well-established model, strong brand recall under the ICICI group and its leading position in India’s rapidly expanding asset management industry, said Dr Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services.

"With post-listing valuation a sustained AUM growth, stable market conditions and cost discipline will be critical factors which will define further upside. From a long-term investor’s perspective, the company offers a strong position in India’s wealth creation journey," he said.

ICICI Prudential AMC is positioned as a steady compounder. It maintains a comfortable solvency margin well above regulatory requirements, a clean balance sheet and a business mix that supports stable return ratios across market cycles, said Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVasset PMS.

"Consistent growth in assets under management, prudent cost control, and a disciplined capital allocation framework translate into a predictable return on equity profile. This is not a stock built for quick wins. For investors with patience and a long-term horizon, such businesses often deliver sustainable returns, regardless of short-term noise or market sentiment swings," he said.

A host of brokerage firms have also initiated their coverage on ICICI Prudential AMC. Centrum Broking and PL Capital have initiated with 'buy' rating on the stock, giving it a target price of Rs 3,181 and Rs 3,000, respectively. Equirus Securities, in its maiden report, gave its a 'long' rating with a target price of Rs 2,900.