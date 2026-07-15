ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Q1 earnings: Net profit rises 28%, stock gains over 5% 

Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance rose over 5% on Wednesday after the life insurance major reported its Q1 earnings. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stock rose 5.41% to Rs 531.50 today against the previous close of Rs 504.20. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 76,210 crore. The life insurer logged a 27.8 per cent rise in first-quarter profit led by strong premium growth from its high-margin products.

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The insurer reported a profit after tax of Rs 386 crore ($40.11 million) for the three-month period ended June 30, rising form Rs 302 crore a year earlier.

The insurance major's value of new business, which gauges likely profitability from new policies, rose to Rs 571 crore in the reported quarter, climbing 24.9 per cent year-on-year.

Annualised premium equivalent sales, a core measure of new business premiums, rose 14.6 per cent to Rs 2,136 crore.

Assets under management (AUM) rose at 3% to Rs 3.34 lakh crore as of June 30, 2026 against Rs 3.24 lakh crore a year ago. The solvency ratio of the insurer rose 13.1% to 225.4 percent, well above the regulatory requirement of 150 percent. It stood at 212% a year ago.

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In FY26, value of new business rose 25% to Rs 571 crore against Rs 457 crore a year ago. Value of new business margin stood at 26.7% in Q1, rising 220 bps against 24.5% a year ago.