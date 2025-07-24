IEX Q1 FY26 results: Net profit rises 21% YoY to Rs 113 crore, revenue up 13%

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) Ltd on Thursday posted a 20.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 113 crore for the June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26), compared to Rs 93.42 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 139.9 crore, marking a 13.2 per cent increase from Rs 123.5 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

IEX's total expenses for Q1 FY26 jumped 53 per cent to Rs 32 crore, up from Rs 20.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company reported a 14.9 per cent YoY increase in electricity volumes to 32.4 billion units (BUs) in Q1 FY26. Additionally, 52.7 lakh Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) were traded during the quarter, reflecting a sharp 149.3 per cent YoY rise.

The quarterly earnings were released post-market hours today. Earlier in the day, IEX shares crashed 29.49 per cent to close at Rs 132.45. Today's sharp decline in the stock price followed the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission's (CERC) approval of a phased implementation of market coupling across India's power exchanges.

Market coupling is an economic mechanism aimed at establishing a uniform electricity price across multiple trading platforms. This development is expected to impact the market share of IEX.

CERC has given the green light to implement market coupling in the Day-Ahead Market (DAM), in accordance with the Power Market Regulations of 2021. In the first phase, the DAM is expected to be coupled by January 2026. Reports suggest that multiple power exchanges will serve as Market Coupling Operators (MCOs) on a rotational basis.

IEX is an electricity exchange which offers a nationwide, automated platform for the physical delivery of electricity, renewable energy, renewable energy certificates and energy saving certificates.