IEX shares jump 3% ahead of share buyback decision; PL sees stock at Rs 175 in short-term

IEX stock, which had been in consolidation for quite some time, has indicated a Triangular Breakout. Moving past the significant 50EMA level of Rs 146 has further improved the trend, PL said

Shyam Sekhar recently in a tweet asked whether the company board was failing minority shareholders. Sekhar suggested that IEX's recent 2:1 bonus issue reduced shareholder value

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) gained 3 per cent in Friday's trade ahead of the company's board meet to consider a share buyback plan. Brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher (PL) sees strong momentum on the stock and expects IEX shares to hit 175 in the near future.

Published on: Nov 25, 2022, 1:39 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Nov 25, 2022, 1:35 PM IST
