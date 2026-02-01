IFCI shares snap 2-session fall, climb over 4%; here's why

Shares of state-owned NBFC IFCI Ltd surged in Sunday's special trade, snapping a two-session losing streak. The stock rose 4.21 per cent to close at Rs 57.42. At this level, it has moved up 8.20 per cent in a month.

Market participants linked the rally to IFCI's indirect exposure to the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). IFCI holds a stake in NSE through its majority ownership of Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd (SHCIL).

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The stock's sharp move coincided with renewed attention on NSE's long-awaited initial public offering (IPO). Recently, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) granted a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the exchange's IPO, clearing a key regulatory hurdle that had delayed the listing.

Commenting on the development, Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Mastertrust, said IFCI has investments linked to NSE and unlisted NSE shares have seen increased interest following an update on the exchange's IPO.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, also noted that IFCI's share price movement appears connected to a development around the NSE IPO.

On the financial front, IFCI reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.13 crore for the December 2025 quarter (Q3 FY26), compared with a loss of Rs 58.96 crore in the same period last year. However, profit declined on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.

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Revenue from operations rose to Rs 298.80 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 194.56 crore a year earlier.

As of December 2025, the government held a 72.57 per cent stake in IFCI.