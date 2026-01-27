India-EU FTA: Apex Frozen Foods shares jump 12%; here’s why

Apex Frozen Foods climbed Tuesday’s trade, riding the wave of optimism following the announcement of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union. The stock gained as the market cheered the prospect of zero-tariff access to one of the company's most critical export markets.

At close on Tuesday, Apex Frozen Foods shares were up 11.76% to Rs 294.50 on the BSE, a sharp jump against their previous close of Rs 263.50 apiece. The counter saw heavy trading action, with BSE data indicating a total traded qauantity of 2.60 lakh shares and a turnover of Rs 7.69 crore.

The rally may have ignited by the government's confirmation that import duties on Indian marine products entering the EU, currently standing at a steep 26%, will be slashed to zero under the new pact.

The company has previously noted in their investor presentation that its EU sales grew 41% in FY25, contributing significantly to its diversified portfolio.

According to the company's investor presentation for Q2 FY26, the European Union (EU) market commands a massive 46% share of the company's sales mix for the first half of the fiscal year. Even as sales to the USA faced headwinds, declining by 10% due to tariff-led uncertainties, the company’s EU exports bucked the trend, registering a robust 18% year-on-year growth in the second quarter.

Also, the company completed EU approval for its second processing facility, it said earlier in the filing.