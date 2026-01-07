IndusInd Bank, Apollo Hospitals, Havells: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices extended their fall to second straight session as selling in heavyweights and feeble global cues dented the sentiments. Traders have turned cautious over India Inc Q3 earnings and geopolitical situations. BSE Sensex declined 376.28 points, or 0.44 per cent, to settle at 85,063.34, while NSE's Nifty50 dropped 71.60 points, or 0.27 per cent, to close at 26,178.70 for the day.



Select buzzing stocks including Havells India, IndusInd Bank and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Rajesh Palviya, SVP of Research at Axis Securities has to say on them ahead of Wednesday's trading session:



Apollo Hospitals Enterprise | Buy | Target Price: Rs 7,600-7,750 | Stop Loss: Rs 7,150

Apollo Hospitals has been sustaining above the last 4-5 years up-sloping channel support zone of Rs 7,050-7,010 levels, since the past 4-5 weeks and rebounded sharply. On the daily chart, the stock has also surpassed multiple resistance levels of Rs 7,210 on a closing basis, along with huge volumes, which signals increased participation. This buying momentum is also observed from the 20-day SMA (Rs 7,072) levels, which remains a crucial support zone. The daily and weekly strength RSI is in positive territory, which signals rising strength. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 7,600-7,750 and its downside support zone is the Rs 7,200-7,100 levels.



Havells India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,550-1,600 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,475

Havells India Ltd has confirmed a trend reversal on the daily charts, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms formation. The daily 'band Bollinger' buy signal suggests increased momentum. The stock is well placed above 20,50, and 100-day SMA, which supports and reconfirms bullish sentiments. Huge volumes in the current session signify increased participation. The daily and weekly strength RSI is in positive territory, which signals rising strength. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 1,550-1,600, and its downside support zone is the 1480-1455 levels.



IndusInd Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 950-1,000 | Stop Loss: Rs 880

IndusInd Bank Ltd has decisively surpassed multiple resistance zones at the Rs 895 levels on a closing basis on the daily charts. This breakout is accompanied by huge volumes, which signifies increased participation. The daily and weekly "band Bollinger" buy signal suggests increased momentum. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50,100 and 200-day SMA, and these averages are also inching up along with rising prices, which reconfirms a bullish trend. The daily, weekly and monthly strength RSI is in positive territory, which signals rising strength. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 950-1000, and its downside support zone is the Rs 890-870 levels.