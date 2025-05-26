IndusInd Bank, BEML, JSW Steel: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices ended the week on a high note and settled higher on Friday on the back of optimism over early monsoon, positive fiscal consolidation of India and trade talks between India and the US. BSE Sensex surged 769.95 points, or 0.95 per cent to settle at 81,721.08, while NSE's Nifty50 soared 243.45 points, or 0.99 per cent to end at 24,853.15 for the day.

Select buzzing stocks including JSW Steel Ltd, BEML Ltd and IndusInd India Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Mileen Vasudeo, Senior Technical Analyst at Arihant Capital Markets has to about these stocks ahead of Monday's trading session:

JSW Steel | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,057-1,078 | Stop Loss: Rs 985

A robust demand zone is evident in the Rs 990 – 1,000 area on the daily charts of JSW Steel. The stock is currently outperforming the benchmark indices, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains positively poised. Taken together, these factors suggest that the upside momentum is likely to persist. Hence, one can buy the stock at current levels with a stop loss of Rs 985 for a target Rs 1,057–1,078 levels in a couple of weeks.

IndusInd Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 850-880 | Stop Loss: Rs 760

IndusInd Bank has been moving sideways, offering no clear trend direction on the daily charts. However, the hammer candlestick formed on 22 May 2025 suggests a potential shift toward upside momentum. Although the stock is currently underperforming the benchmark indices, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains positively poised, reinforcing the likelihood that bullish momentum may resume. Hence, one can buy the stock at current levels with a stop loss of Rs 760 for a target Rs 850–880 levels in a couple of weeks.

BEML | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,900-4,000 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,600

On the daily chart, BEML continues to exhibit a higher top–higher bottom formation, indicating a sustained uptrend. It has established strong support in the Rs 3,650–3,620 range. Although the stock is currently underperforming the benchmark indices, the momentum indicator RSI is showing a positive bias, suggesting the potential for further upside. Hence, one can buy the stock at current levels with a stop loss of Rs 3,600 for a target Rs 3,900–4,000 levels in a couple of weeks.