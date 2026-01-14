IndusInd Bank, Vedanta, Oil India: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices was back in red on Tuesday amid the renewed tariff concerns on trading partners of Iran. Traders shall continue to focus on rupee weakness, FIIs outflows, rising crude oil prices and delayed trade deal. BSE Sensex dropped 250.48 points, or 0.30 per cent, to settle at 83,627.69, while NSE's Nifty50 declined 57.95 points, or 0.22 per cent, to close at 25,732.30.



Select buzzing stocks including Vedanta, Oil India Ltd and IndusInd Bank Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research at Axis Securities has to say on them ahead of Wednesday's trading session:



Oil India | Buy | Target Price: 485-500 | Stop Loss: Rs 425

Oil India has experienced an almost one-year 'down-sloping trend line' breakout at Rs 440 levels on a closing basis, which signals a trend reversal. This strong buying momentum is observed around 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMAs, which reconfirms the bullish trend. Huge volumes on breakout signify increased participation. The daily, weekly and monthly strength RSI is in positive territory, which signals rising strength. The daily 'band Bollinger' buy signals signify the increased momentum. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 485-500, and its downside support zone is the Rs 430-420 levels.



Vedanta | Buy | Target Price: 650-665 | Stop Loss: Rs 620

Vedanta Ltd is in a strong uptrend across all time frames, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50,100 and 200-day SMA, and these averages are also inching up along with rising prices, which reconfirms a bullish trend. The monthly 'band Bollinger' buy signals signify the increased momentum. The weekly and monthly strength RSI is in positive territory, which signals rising strength. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 650-665, and its downside support zone is the Rs 625-615 levels.



IndusInd Bank | Buy | Target Price: 950-1,030 | Stop Loss: Rs 870

The daily and weekly prices of IndusInd Bank have decisively surpassed the multiple resistance zone of Rs 880-890 levels on a closing basis, which shows a strong comeback of bulls and bullish trend reversal on the weekly chart. The prices have also confirmed a cup and handle formation breakout at 890 levels, indicating positive bias. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50,100 and 200-day SMA, and these averages are also inching up along with rising prices, which reconfirms a bullish trend. The weekly and monthly strength RSI is in positive territory, which signals rising strength. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 950-1030, and its downside support zone is the Rs 880-860 levels.